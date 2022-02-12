 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Charlotte and Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte hosts Memphis on 5-game home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (39-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Memphis looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Hornets are 14-12 in home games. Charlotte ranks fourth in the NBA with 49.9 points in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.6.

The Grizzlies are 19-9 on the road. Memphis is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won 118-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 37 points, and Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Morant is shooting 49.2% and averaging 26.4 points for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 52.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: day to day (back), Santi Aldama: day to day (foot), Xavier Tillman: day to day (thigh), Yves Pons: day to day (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

