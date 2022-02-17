How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Miami plays Charlotte, looks for 5th straight road win

Miami Heat (37-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Heat play Charlotte.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 against division opponents. Charlotte ranks ninth in the league shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Kai Jones shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 10-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 104-86 on Feb. 6. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points to help lead the Heat to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: out (back), Tyler Herro: out (knee).