How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Charlotte, looks for 5th straight road win

Milwaukee Bucks (25-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Charlotte trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Hornets are 12-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown, led by Cody Martin shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 18-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the NBA with 47.0 rebounds per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 127-125 in the last meeting on Dec. 2. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (health and safety protocols).