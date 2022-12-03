How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on December 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Charlotte after 40-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (15-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -6; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hornets have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 115.4 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is second in the league with 48.4 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.8 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).