How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play Minnesota.

The Hornets are 6-2 on their home court. Charlotte allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 112.4 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 45.5%.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-3 away from home. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Timberwolves: None listed.