How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte plays New Orleans, looks for 5th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (30-41, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (36-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Hornets are 18-17 in home games. Charlotte is 5-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 14-21 in road games. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 142-120 on March 12, with Miles Bridges scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.7 points and 4.5 assists. Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 121.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 119.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring), Devonte’ Graham: out (hip).