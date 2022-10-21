Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options
On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
- When: Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. They are also available on Bally Sports+.
Since Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports New Orleans are no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans games this season.
Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets host the Pelicans in non-conference action
New Orleans Pelicans (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7; over/under is 229.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.
Charlotte finished 43-39 overall last season while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets averaged 8.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
New Orleans finished 2-4 overall last season while going 17-24 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 22.5 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (elbow).