Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets host the Pelicans in non-conference action

New Orleans Pelicans (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall last season while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets averaged 8.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall last season while going 17-24 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 22.5 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (elbow).