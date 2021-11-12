How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Bridges, Hornets square off against the Knicks

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play.

The Hornets are 4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 50.0 points in the paint led by Bridges averaging 9.8.

The Knicks have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is seventh in the NBA scoring 110.8 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is averaging 6.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Randle is averaging 21.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).