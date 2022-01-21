How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Charlotte, seeks to end 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (25-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 12-6 in home games. Charlotte averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.7.

The Thunder are 6-16 in road games. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.7 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 101.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (hip).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Favors: out (back).