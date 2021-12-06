How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 8.3.

The 76ers are 7-7 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 assists for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 15.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 101.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: day to day (shoulder), Tobias Harris: day to day (illness).