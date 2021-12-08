How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia against Charlotte after 43-point game

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Charlotte Hornets after Joel Embiid scored 43 points in the 76ers’ 127-124 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are 10-7 in conference matchups. Charlotte has the league’s top-scoring offense averaging 115.8 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The 76ers are 8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 6-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 127-124 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Embiid led the 76ers with 43 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 46.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Hornets. Oubre is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 assists for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 121.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 103.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols), Terry Rozier: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Tyrese Maxey: out (illness).