How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Suns are 11-4 in road games. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 26.1 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 137-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Devin Booker is scoring 22.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).