How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Portland Trail Blazers to play the Charlotte Hornets on the road

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game last season, 45.9 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Portland went 23-19 in Western Conference play and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 21.3 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Tony Snell: out (right foot).