How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.

Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 10-31 on the road last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game last season, 43.7 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Trail Blazers: Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).