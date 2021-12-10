 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Kings take on the Hornets, seek 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (11-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 7-4 on their home court. Charlotte has the league’s best offense averaging 115.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Kings are 6-6 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 9.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 140-110 in the last meeting on Nov. 6. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points, and Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Hield is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 32.8% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols), Terry Rozier: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: None listed.

