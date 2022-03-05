How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: San Antonio faces Charlotte, aims to halt 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (24-39, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (31-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to break its three-game slide with a win over Charlotte.

The Hornets have gone 15-15 in home games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points led by Terry Rozier averaging 2.8.

The Spurs are 13-20 in road games. San Antonio is second in the NBA scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 131-115 on Dec. 16. Gordon Hayward scored 41 points points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.3 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: day to day (ankle), James Bouknight: day to day (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.