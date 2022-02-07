How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Raptors take on the Hornets, look for 6th straight win

Toronto Raptors (28-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 18-15 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 5-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors are 20-14 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the league giving up only 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 125-113 in the last meeting on Jan. 26. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists. Ball is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).