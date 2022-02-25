How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets face the Raptors on 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (32-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup against Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 113.8 points and is shooting 45.6%.

The Raptors have gone 21-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the NBA giving up just 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 116-101 on Feb. 8, with Pascal Siakam scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 assists. LaMelo Ball is shooting 42.4% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Siakam is averaging 21.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 108.0 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).