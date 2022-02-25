 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets face the Raptors on 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (32-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup against Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 113.8 points and is shooting 45.6%.

The Raptors have gone 21-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the NBA giving up just 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 116-101 on Feb. 8, with Pascal Siakam scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 assists. LaMelo Ball is shooting 42.4% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Siakam is averaging 21.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 108.0 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.