How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Mitchell and the Jazz visit the Hornets

Utah Jazz (45-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (37-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Charlotte. He ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 19-18 in home games. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.8 rebounds. Mason Plumlee paces the Hornets with 8.0 boards.

The Jazz are 19-17 in road games. Utah scores 113.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Hornets 112-102 in their last meeting on Dec. 21. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 23 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Mitchell is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).