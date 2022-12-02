How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid

Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte.

The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.4 rebounds. Mason Plumlee leads the Hornets with 8.8 boards.

The Wizards are 7-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Hornets 106-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 28 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Oubre is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Terry Rozier: day to day (illness), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).