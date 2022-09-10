 Skip to Content
How to Watch Maryland vs. Charlotte Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Charlotte 49ers face the Maryland Terrapins from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte 49ers vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Charlotte vs. Maryland game will be streaming on Stadium, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Stadium on YouTube TV.

Can you stream Charlotte vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Charlotte vs. Maryland game on Stadium with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charlotte vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Charlotte vs. Maryland game on Stadium with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charlotte vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the Charlotte vs. Maryland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charlotte vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the Charlotte vs. Maryland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charlotte vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Stadium so you won’t be able to stream the Charlotte vs. Maryland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Stadium-^
$11		----^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Preview: Maryland, Hemby look to run over struggling Charlotte

Maryland (1-0) at Charlotte (0-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (Stadium)

Line: Maryland by 27 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Maryland will look to continue to build momentum after a solid 31-10 win last week at home against Buffalo. For Charlotte, it is a chance to turn things around after a brutal start. After getting blown out in their season opener at Florida Atlantic 43-13, the 49ers lost their home opener to FCS school William & Mary 41-24 after getting outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland running game vs. Charlotte’s defense: The Terrapins got two touchdowns runs each last week from redshirt freshman Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton. Hemby averaged 16.3 yards per carry, finishing with 114 yards on seven carries. The 49ers haven’t been able to stop anyone this season, allowing a combined 84 points to Florida Atlantic and William & Mary. Charlotte gave up more than 300 yards rushing last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: WR Rakim Jarrett had six catches for 110 yards in last week’s win over Buffalo and represents a stern test for Charlotte’s struggling secondary.

Charlotte: QB Xavier Williams started the season No. 3 on the depth chart but has been pressed into duty after injuries to Chris Reynolds and James Foster. Williams passed for 201 yards and rushed for 48 yards and two scores against William & Mary. It’s expected he will start again unless Reynolds is able to return from an upper body injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Maryland’s QB Taulia Tagovailoa completed 24 of 31 passes for 290 yards and one interception in his season debut. … Maryland had eight penalties for 82 yards last week vs. Buffalo. … Charlotte has lost five consecutive games by an average of 20 points dating back to 2021. … The 49ers’ run game has been nonexistent, finishing with 2.7 yards per carry vs. Florida Atlantic and 3.6 yards per rush against William & Mary.

