Charlotte 49ers South Carolina State Bulldogs

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Football Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte 49ers face the South Carolina State Bulldogs from Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Charlotte 49ers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

You can watch the Charlotte vs. South Carolina State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Game Preview

