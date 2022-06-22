How to Watch ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The disaster at Chernobyl was earth-shattering, changing how the world viewed nuclear power for decades to come. Now HBO and HBO Max takes an in-depth look at the events that transpired during and after the catastrophic power plant failure with archival footage that has remained unseen for over 30 years. Take a deep dive into the past with the “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” documentary on June 22 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the 'Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes' Documentary

When: June 22 at 9:00pm ET

How: HBO, HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

About ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’

Chernobyl is a name that lives in infamy throughout the world as a cautionary tale about poor management, fanatical coverups, and unconscionable lies. Using newly found footage, the documentary “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” takes viewers on an insightful and at times uncomfortable journey into the response and aftermath of the tragedy. From interviews to propaganda pieces, HBO sheds more light on an event that continues to influence viewpoints almost four decades later.

The documentary isn’t HBO Max’s first foray into analyzing the disaster. The film comes on the heels of 2019’s “Chernobyl” miniseries. While their previous entry was their award-winning dramatic reenactment, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” turns the lens towards tangible records about the disaster. James Jones both directs and produces the Sky original, with additional producers Top Hat Productions and Sky Studios.

