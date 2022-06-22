How to Watch ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The disaster at Chernobyl was earth-shattering, changing how the world viewed nuclear power for decades to come. Now HBO and HBO Max takes an in-depth look at the events that transpired during and after the catastrophic power plant failure with archival footage that has remained unseen for over 30 years. Take a deep dive into the past with the “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” documentary on June 22 with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch the ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ Documentary
When: June 22 at 9:00pm ET
How: HBO, HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max
About ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’
Chernobyl is a name that lives in infamy throughout the world as a cautionary tale about poor management, fanatical coverups, and unconscionable lies. Using newly found footage, the documentary “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” takes viewers on an insightful and at times uncomfortable journey into the response and aftermath of the tragedy. From interviews to propaganda pieces, HBO sheds more light on an event that continues to influence viewpoints almost four decades later.
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
The story of Chernobyl told through a newly discovered hoard of dramatic footage filmed at the nuclear plant during the disaster and deeply personal interviews of those who were there, directed by Emmy Award-winner and Russian-speaker James Jones.
The documentary isn’t HBO Max’s first foray into analyzing the disaster. The film comes on the heels of 2019’s “Chernobyl” miniseries. While their previous entry was their award-winning dramatic reenactment, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” turns the lens towards tangible records about the disaster. James Jones both directs and produces the Sky original, with additional producers Top Hat Productions and Sky Studios.
Can You Stream ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ for Free?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. New and existing subscribers will have access to the documentary on June 22.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
