How to Watch Chicago Bears Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

It’s a time of excitement for Chicago Bears fans. The 2023 season kicks off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, and audiences will get a first look at this year’s Justin Fields-led offense. Will Fields be able to make a big leap and lead the team back to the playoffs for the first time in years? Bears games will also appear on CBS, ESPN, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video. Watch the Chicago Bears all season long with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears Season

About 2023 Chicago Bears Season

Justin Fields has given Bears fans something they haven’t had in a long time: hope from a young quarterback. Fields flashed impressive rushing ability last season and some tantalizing throws, and if those components of his game are melded together successfully this year the Bears could be an exciting team to watch. After a 3-14 season last year, there’s nowhere to go but up with this Chicago team!

The NFL season is subject to flexible scheduling after Week 5. You can examine the 2023 Chicago Bears TV
schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers FOX
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOX
Sept. 24 3 4:25 p.m. @ Kansas City Chiefs FOX
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos CBS
Oct. 5 5 8:15 p.m. @ Washington Commanders (“TNF”) Prime Video
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX
Oct. 22 7 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders FOX
Oct. 29 8 8:20 p.m. @ Los Angeles Chargers NBC, Peacock
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. @ New Orleans Saints CBS
Nov. 9 10 8:20 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers (“TNF”) Prime Video
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @ Detroit Lions FOX
Nov. 27 12 8:15 p.m. @ Minnesota Vikings (“MNF”) ESPN
Dec. 3 13 BYE
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions FOX
Dec. 17 15 TBD @ Cleveland Browns TBD
Dec. 24 16 4:25 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals FOX
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Green Bay Packers TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blacked-out local or cable channels that carry Bears games in the Chicago market, so DIRECTV STREAM will offer them all.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on ESPN+?

Negative. The Bears do play on “Monday Night Football” once this year, but that game will not stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV comes with each channel needed to stream the Chicago Bears in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Paramount+?

Any time the Bears play on CBS this season, you’ll be able to stream them on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Peacock?

Yes, once, when the Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Prime Video?

The Bears will play twice on “Thursday Night Football”: in Week 5 versus the Washington Commanders, and once versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Both games will be on Prime Video nationally.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Sling TV?

Yes, Chicago is one of the markets in which Sling TV carries Fox and NBC, so all games on those channels will be available on Sling Blue. Bears games on ESPN will also be on Sling Orange.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Bears or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Chicago Bears on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a good way for Chicago-area fans to watch games via local broadcast channels, as well as cable networks.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpGet 30 Days Free
$79.99$84.99$76.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$6
ESPN---
Fox---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $79.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $76.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $84.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Take a Look at the 2023 Chicago Bears Season

