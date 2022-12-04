How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 13 Game Live Online on December 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan, including Chicago and Milwaukee. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Milwaukee, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS and ESPN.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS and ESPN.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS and ESPN.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS and ESPN.

Can You Stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL+?

If the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Preview: Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure.

“I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed.

Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday.

“WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the city and the legacy of excellence that the team and the region has.”

Rodgers also has a knack for sticking it to the Bears. And he has done it more than a few times at Soldier Field.

There was a win in the 2011 NFC championship game en route to the Super Bowl 45 championship and that meeting in 2016 when the Bears rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to tie it. The Packers came out on top 30-27 when Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard pass to set up Mason Crosby’s field goal as time expired.

As for where last year ranks on his list of big moments at Soldier Field? Rodgers puts it nowhere near the top.

“It’s not even the top five,” he said.

Rodgers has owned the Bears throughout his career, with a 24-5 record against them, counting the playoffs. The NFL’s oldest rivalry has been a one-sided affair in recent years with Green Bay winning seven straight.

The Packers (4-8) are banking on that to continue with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They’ve dropped seven of eight after losing 40-33 to NFC East-leading Philadelphia last week.

Rodgers exited that game with a rib injury. He also has been playing with a broken right thumb he suffered on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.

The Bears (3-9), meanwhile, have lost five in a row. But it looks like they will have quarterback Justin Fields back after he missed last week’s game at the New York Jets because of a separated left shoulder.

Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team’s final injury report. He separated his non-throwing shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago.

SLOWING THE RUN

The Packers allowed 363 yards rushing last week, the most they’d given up in a single game since 1977. Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, the highest single-game total ever by an Eagles quarterback.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay had more than 20 missed tackles in that game and called it “by far our worst tackling performance that I’ve seen here.”

Now, the Packers’ 31st-ranked run defense must deal with a Bears offense featuring the mobile Fields, assuming he plays.

Even if he can’t go, the Bears’ rushing attack still could bother Green Bay. Chicago’s David Montgomery rushed for a season-high 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss at Green Bay in Week 2.

BANGED-UP BEARS

Fields wasn’t the only banged-up Bear.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and leading receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) suffered season-ending injuries last week. The loss of Mooney could create opportunities for Byron Pringle and recently acquired Chase Claypool.

Pringle has been limited to six games because of a calf injury in his first year in Chicago, though he caught his first touchdown last week. Claypool had his best outing since a trade from Pittsburgh on Nov. 1, with catches of 31 and 20 yards.

“I think we’re gonna have to spread the ball around,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “Obviously, Mooney is a dynamic player. He’s had a good chemistry with Justin and the rest of the quarterbacks, and I think we’ve got to do it by committee, using all of them the best way we can based on their skillsets.”

ALL TIED UP

Both the Packers and Bears are well below .500, but there’s still plenty at stake Sunday from a historical perspective.

The teams each have 786 regular-season wins to share the NFL lead. The winner of Sunday’s game earns sole possession of first place, at least for one week.

EMERGING WATKINS

Packers receiver Christian Watkins has caught six touchdown passes in his last three games. The second-round pick out of North Dakota State is the first Packers rookie to have a touchdown catch in three straight games since Billy Howton in 1952.

It’s a remarkable surge for Watkins, considering his only touchdown before this three-game stretch came on a 15-yard run in a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 2.

NO MONSTERS

The Bears were hardly dominating on defense when they had Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. And things haven’t gotten any better since they were traded.

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries to the secondary, and a failure to generate pressure has left the team tied with Las Vegas for a league low with 16 sacks. The Jets’ Mike White threw for 315 yards, the most by one quarterback against the Bears this season.