How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream
On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bears face the Miami Dolphins from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WFOR, and WFLD, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
- When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
- TV: NFL Network, WFOR, and WFLD
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Chicago the game is streaming on WFLD, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Miami, the game is streaming on WFOR, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
Other local affiliates that will be airing the game include:
Miami
WPEC (CBS/12 - West Palm Beach)
WBBH (NBC/2 - Fort Myers)
WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)
KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)
Chicago
KPLR (CW/11 - St. Louis)
WIFR (CBS/23 - Rockford)
WYZZ (FOX/43 - Peoria)
WRSP (FOX-55/27 - Springfield/Champaign)
WSBT (FOX/22.2 - South Bend IN)
WANE (CBS/15 - Fort Wayne IN)
WTVW (CW/7 - Evansville IN)
WAWV (ABC/38 - Terre Haute IN) [4 PM CT]
KLJB (FOX/18 - Quad Cities)
KFXA (FOX/28 - Cedar Rapids IA)
WHO (NBC/13 - Des Moines IA)
WISC (CBS/3 - Madison WI)
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|WFLD (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•