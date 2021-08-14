How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bears face the Miami Dolphins from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WFOR, and WFLD, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

In Chicago the game is streaming on WFLD, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Miami, the game is streaming on WFOR, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Other local affiliates that will be airing the game include:

Miami WPEC (CBS/12 - West Palm Beach)

WBBH (NBC/2 - Fort Myers)

WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)

KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu) Chicago KPLR (CW/11 - St. Louis)

WIFR (CBS/23 - Rockford)

WYZZ (FOX/43 - Peoria)

WRSP (FOX-55/27 - Springfield/Champaign)

WSBT (FOX/22.2 - South Bend IN)

WANE (CBS/15 - Fort Wayne IN)

WTVW (CW/7 - Evansville IN)

WAWV (ABC/38 - Terre Haute IN) [4 PM CT]

KLJB (FOX/18 - Quad Cities)

KFXA (FOX/28 - Cedar Rapids IA)

WHO (NBC/13 - Des Moines IA)

WISC (CBS/3 - Madison WI)

All Live TV Streaming Options