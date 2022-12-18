How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Week 15 Game Live Online on December 18, 2022: TV & Streaming

On Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan

The least expensive option to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes FOX in major markets in their Sling Blue Plan. You can also stream FOX on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sling TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including Chicago and Philadelphia.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on fuboTV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can You Stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles on NFL+?

If the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Game Preview: Hurts, Eagles look to keep rolling against struggling Bears

PHILADELPHIA (12-1) at BEARS (3-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 8½

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 8-5; Bears 4-8-1.

SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 29-16-1.

LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Bears 22-14 on Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia.

LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Giants 48-22; Bears had bye.

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (2t), PASS (14), SCORING (1)

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (18), PASS (1), SCORING (7)

BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (32), SCORING (19).

BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (27), PASS (11), SCORING (29).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Eagles plus-14; Bears minus-3.

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts continues to show why he is an MVP contender. At 24 years, 126 days, he became the second-youngest QB to start 12-1 or better since the 1970 merger behind Dan Marino in 1984 (23 years, 72 days). Hurts is 17-2 in his past 19 regular-season starts. Hurts is also the first QB in NFL history with at least 10 rushing TDs in back-to-back seasons.

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Fields. Fields returned to his show-stopping ways two weeks ago in a loss to Green Bay after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder, only he did it with his arm as well as his legs. Fields had perhaps his best game as a passer, completing 20 of 25 passes for a season-high 254 yards. He was not sacked for the first time this season, though he was intercepted on Chicago’s final two possessions. He also ran for a 55-yard touchdown.

KEY MATCHUP: Philadelphia’s offense against Chicago’s defense. Yes, that’s a bit broad. But the Eagles offense appears to have advantages all over the place against a vulnerable defense.

KEY INJURIES: Eagles P Arryn Siposs (ankle) is out indefinitely after leaving last week’s game. … S Reed Blankenship (knee) and T Lane Johnson (abdomen) also left the Giants game. … Fields (illness) missed the Bears practice on Wednesday. … WR Chase Claypool (knee), RT Larry Borom (knee) and E Trevon Wesco (leg) are banged up.

SERIES NOTES: Philadelphia has won five straight against Chicago counting the playoffs. The Eagles are visiting Soldier Field for the first time since a wild-card win four years ago remembered because of a double-doink missed field goal by the Bears’ Cody Parkey off the upright and crossbar in the closing seconds.

STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth, securing their fifth postseason trip in six years with last week’s win. … The Eagles joined the 2004 Super Bowl team as the only ones in franchise history with 12-1 starts. Philadelphia won 13 of its first 14 that year. … The Eagles lead the league in turnover differential and have an NFL-low 10 giveaways. … Philadelphia is averaging an NFL-best 29.7 points. The Eagles have scored 35 or more points in three straight games. … Philadelphia has allowed 30 or more points only three times. … The Eagles have won the past two games by a combined 51 points, including a 35-10 romp over Tennessee two weeks ago. … Philadelphia leads the NFL with 49 sacks, including 13 over the past two games. The Eagles had seven sacks against the Giants — three by DE Brandon Graham. At 34 years, 252 days old, Graham became the oldest NFL player to get three sacks since Dwight Freeney in 2015 (35 years, 311 days). … Miles Sanders ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,068 yards. He’s the first Eagle to hit the 1,000-yard mark since LeSean McCoy finished with 1,319 in 2014. … WR A.J. Brown has 65 catches for 1,020 yards and 10 TDs. He is the first Eagle to get 1,000 or more yards receiving since Zach Ertz in 2018 (1,163). He is the first Eagles WR to do so since Jeremy Maclin in 2014 (1,318). … Chicago is on its second six-game losing streak in three years since a win at New England following a mini-bye. The Bears haven’t dropped more than six in a row since the 2002 team matched a franchise record with eight straight losses. … Fields’ three touchdown runs of 50 yards or more are the most by a quarterback in a season. No other QB in the Super Bowl era has done it three times in a career. … Claypool had a career-high four TDs — three receiving, one rushing — for Pittsburgh against Philadelphia on Oct. 11, 2020.

FANTASY TIP: Hurts could be in for a big game going against a shaky defense. And it’s hard to envision the Bears offense putting up big numbers with the Eagles containing just about everyone they’ve faced.