How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Los Angeles, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Anaheim visits Chicago after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (27-22-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-29-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Ducks knocked off San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 10-17-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 32 total goals.

The Ducks are 14-16-5 against conference opponents. Anaheim is 12th in the Western Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Chicago won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 58 total points for the Blackhawks, 18 goals and 40 assists. Seth Jones has six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-five in 56 games this season. Trevor Zegras has 10 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.