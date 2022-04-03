How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Phoenix, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Arizona visits Chicago on 4-game road skid

Arizona Coyotes (21-42-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-35-10, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hits the road against Chicago looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Blackhawks are 13-19-7 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago has scored 43 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Coyotes are 6-11-2 against Central opponents. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

Arizona beat Chicago 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 6. Johan Larsson scored three goals for the Coyotes in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 79 total points for the Blackhawks, 21 goals and 58 assists. Dylan Strome has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 63 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 35 assists. Nick Schmaltz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).