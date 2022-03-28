 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Buffalo, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and NBC Sports Chicago+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Buffalo plays Chicago for non-conference battle

Buffalo Sabres (23-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -158, Sabres +133; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads to Chicago for a non-conference matchup.

The Blackhawks are 11-16-5 at home. Chicago has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

The Sabres are 11-17-5 on the road. Buffalo averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 37 goals and has 62 points. Dylan Strome has eight goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 49 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 22 assists. Jeff Skinner has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

