How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Calgary takes on Chicago, seeks to break 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (15-7-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-15-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +114, Flames -136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary comes into the matchup with Chicago as losers of four in a row.

The Blackhawks are 5-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago averages just 3.3 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads them averaging 0.4.

The Flames are 3-5-3 in conference play. Calgary is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 17.

In their last matchup on Nov. 23, Calgary won 5-2. Rasmus Andersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blackhawks with 23 points, scoring three goals and registering 20 assists. Brandon Hagel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Johnny Gaudreau has 30 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has 8 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (illness).

Flames: None listed.