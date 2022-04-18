 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Flames visit the Blackhawks after Dube's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (46-20-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Dillon Dube scored two goals in the Flames’ 9-1 victory over the Coyotes.

The Blackhawks are 14-23-8 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 75.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Flames are 26-13-4 in conference games. Calgary ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Matthew Tkachuk with 39.

Calgary beat Chicago 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 39 goals and has 72 points. Patrick Kane has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 69 total assists and has 105 points. Noah Hanifin has nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.