How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Raleigh, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Carolina faces Chicago, aims for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (8-0-0, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-7-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +130, Hurricanes -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hits the road against Chicago aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall and 13-11-4 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season, 38 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall a season ago while going 16-9-3 on the road. Goalies for the Hurricanes allowed 2.2 goals on 28.1 shots per game last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Carolina won 6-3.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).