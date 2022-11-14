 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Raleigh, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1 record in home games. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 9-4-1 overall and 5-3-1 in road games. The Hurricanes have allowed 39 goals while scoring 44 for a +5 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has seven goals and three assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 11 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.