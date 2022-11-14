How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Raleigh, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1 record in home games. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 9-4-1 overall and 5-3-1 in road games. The Hurricanes have allowed 39 goals while scoring 44 for a +5 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has seven goals and three assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 11 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).