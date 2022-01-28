How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Denver, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago hosts Colorado after Strome's 3-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (30-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-20-7, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +170, Avalanche -210

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Colorado Avalanche after Dylan Strome scored three goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-5 victory over the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks are 3-7-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 26 total goals.

The Avalanche are 10-3-1 against opponents in the Central. Colorado is first in the NHL with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 4.1 goals.

The Avalanche takes on the Blackhawks for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 26 goals and has 36 points. Strome has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 22 goals and has 49 points. Cale Makar has nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).