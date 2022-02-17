How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Columbus, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago hosts Columbus, looks to stop home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-24-7, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Columbus looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Blackhawks have gone 8-11-3 in home games. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging 6.6 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 46 total points.

The Blue Jackets have gone 11-13-0 away from home. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 19.

Chicago beat Columbus 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 11. Alex DeBrincat scored two goals for the Blackhawks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 46 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 34 assists. Dylan Strome has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jenner has 34 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has 14 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).