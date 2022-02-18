How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on February 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Dallas, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Dallas visits Chicago after Pavelski's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (26-19-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-7, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +118, Stars -140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Dallas after Joe Pavelski scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks are 9-16-5 in Western Conference games. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 29 total goals.

The Stars are 9-6-1 against opponents in the Central. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 18, Dallas won 4-3. Pavelski recorded a team-high 4 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals and has 41 points. Patrick Kane has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Pavelski leads the Stars with 52 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 31 assists. Jason Robertson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (concussion protocol).

Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).