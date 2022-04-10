How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Dallas, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago faces Dallas on 6-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (40-27-4, fifth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-36-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +135, Stars -158; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its six-game slide with a win over Dallas.

The Blackhawks are 4-13-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago is last in the NHL recording 28.7 shots per game.

The Stars are 22-15-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas has scored 204 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 32.

Dallas defeated Chicago 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 80 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 58 assists. Alex DeBrincat has five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Robertson leads the Stars with 32 goals and has 65 points. Jamie Benn has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.