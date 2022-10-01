How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Game Live Online on October 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
- When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
