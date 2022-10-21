Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

If Bally Sports Detroit Extra doesn’t show up in your grid guide, you can access it by using your TV Everywhere credentials in the Bally Sports App.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Detroit, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 last season for a -76 goal differential.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 14-24-3 in road games a season ago. The Red Wings committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).