How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Oilers visit the Blackhawks following shutout win

Edmonton Oilers (30-21-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +140, Oilers -175

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host Edmonton after the Oilers shut out Philadelphia 3-0. Mikko Koskinen earned the victory in the net for Edmonton after recording 39 saves.

The Blackhawks are 9-17-6 in conference games. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.6 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 53 total points.

The Oilers are 21-9-0 in Western Conference play. Edmonton has scored 176 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 37.

In their last matchup on Feb. 9, Chicago won 4-1. Alex DeBrincat recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals and has 45 points. Kane has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 37 goals and has 76 points. Connor McDavid has 16 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (shoulder), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (foot).