How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 for a -76 goal differential last season.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 25-19-5 on the road last season. The Oilers scored 60 power-play goals last season on 235 chances for a 25.5% success rate.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).