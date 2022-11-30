How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Chicago and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Oilers on losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to stop their seven-game slide when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Chicago has a 4-6-2 record at home and a 6-6-3 record overall. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals while scoring 38 for a -7 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 6-4-0 in road games and 9-7-0 overall. The Oilers have a +one scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 58 conceded.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 6-5 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has five goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has three goals over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-7-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).