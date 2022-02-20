 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Miami, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Florida visits Chicago after Marchment's 3-goal game

Florida Panthers (34-10-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Mason Marchment scored three goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 victory over the Wild.

The Blackhawks are 8-12-4 at home. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 47 total points.

The Panthers have gone 11-7-5 away from home. Florida is first in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau averaging 1.0.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 47 total points for the Blackhawks, 12 goals and 35 assists. Dylan Strome has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 68 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 51 assists. Sam Reinhart has 15 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

