How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Florida are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Miami, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last season. The Blackhawks gave up 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 26-14-6 record on the road last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).