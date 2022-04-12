How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KCOP, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on KCOP, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Los Angeles, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Kings face the Blackhawks on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 13-21-8 in conference games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference recording 28.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

In their last meeting on March 24, Chicago won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 60 assists and has 82 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 32 goals and has 48 points. Moore has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.