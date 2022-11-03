 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Los Angeles, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while allowing 289 last season for a -76 goal differential.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 in road games a season ago. The Kings scored 39 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 15.7% success rate.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has two goals and seven assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has three goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

