How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Minnesota visits Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (22-10-3, fourth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-6, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks are 7-10-4 in Western Conference games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging 4.2 assists per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 26 total assists.

The Wild are 5-4-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 128 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.7 goals per game. Kaprizov leads the team with 16.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 35 total points for the Blackhawks, nine goals and 26 assists. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-30 in 35 games this season. Kaprizov has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: out (health protocols), Kirby Dach: out (health protocols).

Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).