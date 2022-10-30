How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Minneapolis, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday.

Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central Division games and had a 28-42-12 record overall last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 for a -76 goal differential last season.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season (3.7 per game on 32.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).