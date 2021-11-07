How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Nashville, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Nashville

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (6-5-0, fourth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-9-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -107, Predators -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Chicago in Western Conference action.

The Blackhawks are 0-3-0 in division games. Chicago is 25th in the league with 28.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.

The Predators are 1-1-0 against opponents from the Central. Nashville ranks 19th in the Western Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with six goals and totaling 7 points. Patrick Kane has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Roman Josi has 12 total points while scoring four goals and totaling eight assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body).